Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.02

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $142.02 and last traded at $141.89, with a volume of 469708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.84.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.32. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.