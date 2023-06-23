TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 4.3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 766,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,711,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $268.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,809,000 after purchasing an additional 365,665 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,634,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,714 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,219,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,244,000 after purchasing an additional 634,951 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.