TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 766,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,711,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $268.99 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,533,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,439,000 after buying an additional 60,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,588,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,095,000 after buying an additional 7,134,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,809,000 after buying an additional 365,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 27.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,634,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,237,000 after buying an additional 3,349,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,219,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,244,000 after buying an additional 634,951 shares in the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.