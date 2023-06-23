Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Activity at Target

Target Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.