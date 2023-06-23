TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.17

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.17 and traded as low as C$53.27. TC Energy shares last traded at C$53.51, with a volume of 8,887,063 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.66.

TC Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.16.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

About TC Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

