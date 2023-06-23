TD Securities Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$78.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.20.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded down C$1.00 on Friday, hitting C$64.04. 105,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.80. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.54 and a 1 year high of C$67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.21. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of C$710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$711.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 4.4326923 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.