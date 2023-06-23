Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $270.47 million during the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

