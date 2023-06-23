Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Stock Price Down 1%

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.97 and last traded at $43.51. Approximately 1,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 18,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

Tencent Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

