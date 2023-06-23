Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 2,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

