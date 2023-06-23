Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 2,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 13,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.