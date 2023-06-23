TerraClassicUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $121.97 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $121.97 million and $479,034.07 worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00029963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,788,411 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,432,514 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

