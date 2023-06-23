Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $264.61 on Friday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The firm has a market cap of $838.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

