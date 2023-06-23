The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Increased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.33. 434,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

