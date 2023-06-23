The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 497,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 420,068 shares.The stock last traded at $5.72 and had previously closed at $5.68.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 28.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 22.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 64.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

