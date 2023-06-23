The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 497,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 420,068 shares.The stock last traded at $5.72 and had previously closed at $5.68.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on The Gabelli Equity Trust from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Equity Trust
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.