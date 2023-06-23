The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Necessity Retail REIT by 21,542.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:RTL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.22. 127,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $834.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.00%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

