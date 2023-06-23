The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $16.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,370,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 143,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,314,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 43,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $12.50 on Friday. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $371.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

