Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $234.63 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00042987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,183,637,852 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.