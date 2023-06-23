Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $101,310.70 and approximately $39,450.65 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00057296 USD and is down -7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $11,966.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

