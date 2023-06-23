Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) fell 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 1,585,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,159,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.
Tilray Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $945.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
