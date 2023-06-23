Timothy Trenary Sells 10,817 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,643.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,251.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Trenary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Timothy Trenary sold 6,303 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $22,123.53.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

SUP stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.89. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Featured Articles

