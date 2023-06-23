Toncoin Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004618 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.73 billion and approximately $7.20 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.38958694 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $9,252,565.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

