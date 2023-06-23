Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.13 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.75 billion and $5.13 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014130 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,056.13 or 0.99921670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002171 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.39166655 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $6,530,382.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

