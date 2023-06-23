Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Up 1.4%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 6,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Torrent Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Torrent Capital Company Profile

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

