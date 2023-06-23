Traders Buy High Volume of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 97,782 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 60,729 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,572,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,813,264. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.