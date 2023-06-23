Traders Purchase Large Volume of Newell Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 6,908 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 119% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,149 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 79,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 25.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

NWL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 2,490,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

