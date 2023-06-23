Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.40. 130,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,130. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $125.26 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.98.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.