Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 967 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.4% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,486,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.46.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

