Transparent Wealth Partners LLC Has $27.02 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 19.7% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $73.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $75.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

