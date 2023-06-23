Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Ralph Bartel Sells 22,500 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500,936 shares in the company, valued at $70,583,807.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $47,350.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Ralph Bartel sold 7,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Ralph Bartel sold 6,019 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $52,064.35.

On Friday, May 19th, Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $45,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ralph Bartel sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Ralph Bartel sold 39,056 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $297,997.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $114,150.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Ralph Bartel sold 51,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $409,940.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Ralph Bartel sold 68,736 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $461,218.56.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

TZOO stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. Research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Travelzoo by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

