Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Shares Down 3%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.24. 162,503 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,992% from the average session volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

