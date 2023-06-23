TrueFi (TRU) Trading Up 14.9% This Week

TrueFi (TRU) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $45.69 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04038701 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $5,448,516.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

