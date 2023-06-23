TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003334 BTC on major exchanges. TrueUSD has a market cap of $3.14 billion and $2.59 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 3,140,930,020 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

