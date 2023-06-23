Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 886,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,421 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $30,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.37. 1,085,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,882,280. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

