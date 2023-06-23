Truist Financial Lowers The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $365.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $330.86.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $275.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.15. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

