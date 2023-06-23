Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Up to $20.56

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $23.05. Trupanion shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 455,074 shares.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $930.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,109 shares in the company, valued at $29,558,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $517,920. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eschler Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 10.0% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

