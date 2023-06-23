TSP Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 56,661 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Xperi makes up 1.4% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 86,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 68,811 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 184.4% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 402,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.87 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

