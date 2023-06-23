TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,649 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.29% of Assertio worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 621.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Assertio by 64.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,829 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASRT shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assertio from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Assertio from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $342.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. Assertio had a return on equity of 52.50% and a net margin of 59.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Assertio

In related news, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $651,787.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Assertio news, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $651,787.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $258,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

