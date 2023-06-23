TSP Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 3.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $166.93 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.09 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

