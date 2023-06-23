TSP Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 4.3% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,172,761 shares of company stock worth $461,396,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $457.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $462.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.90 and a 200-day moving average of $373.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

