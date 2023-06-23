Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.6% annually over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 74.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. 119,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,256,000 after purchasing an additional 641,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after acquiring an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,136,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 38,698 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

