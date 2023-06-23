Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

UBER stock opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBERGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,143 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

