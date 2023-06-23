Uniswap (UNI) Trading 8% Higher This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $31.79 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $4.76 or 0.00015825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.85 or 0.00285400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012969 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.77171733 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 702 active market(s) with $39,202,519.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

