United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $171.33 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.