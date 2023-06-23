United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 5.6%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 20,504,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 22,332,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shah Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth $9,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at $6,237,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after buying an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth $11,345,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.