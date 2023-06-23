United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 5.6%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 20,504,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 22,332,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth $9,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after buying an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $6,237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $11,345,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

