Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 5.5%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.53 and last traded at $37.79. 11,484,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 11,175,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on U. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Unity Software Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $312,647.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,138.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Barrysmith sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $312,647.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,138.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $58,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 389,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,171 shares of company stock worth $9,444,349 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Unity Software by 55.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

