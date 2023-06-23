Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading Up 2.2%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Approximately 6,587,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 10,150,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Upland Resources Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.51.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

