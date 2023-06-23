Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $31.99

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.99, but opened at $30.51. Upstart shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 1,386,228 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point increased their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.85.

Upstart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $102.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $42,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,068.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $42,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,935,068.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $2,008,444. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $11,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

