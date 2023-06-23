USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises about 1.3% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUFR. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth $7,151,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 249,461 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 896,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 116,539 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 456,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 67,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56,994 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS BUFR opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.