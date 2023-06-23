USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 293,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,714,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVLV opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

