USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 101,746 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $153.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.30 and a twelve month high of $157.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

